Tested: Smartish Saffiano-textured Wallet Slayer iPhone 14 case with novel card kickstand

Today we are taking a closer look at the new Smartish iPhone 14 case collection and, more specifically, the Wallet Slayer Vol. 2. The company delivers low- to mid-tier pricing on its range of iPhone covers starting from $15 with a number of unique designs, materials we don’t see very often, and the option of customizing your own. From models with built-in wallets to clear MagSafe solutions with colorful trims and the finger grip version it has been offering annually for Apple’s latest handsets, it’s time to take a hands-on look at the new Smartish iPhone 14 case collection as part of the latest Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

Hands-on with the Smartish iPhone 14 case collection

The Smartish iPhone 14 case collection presents six distinct models ranging from your basic thin MagSafe-ready cover to the latest version of its Gripzilla with a sort of finger divot treatment on the edges. From there, you’ll find the Dancing Queen crossbody purse wallet and the Wallet Slayer models. The latter of which seems to be the standout option here, but we are going hands-on with all of the models in the lineup and can confidently say you’re getting what it says on the box.

The Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 model would have to be my personal favorite. Made of a sort of texturized plastic material throughout, it features a grippy matte finish around the sides and edges with hidden protective air pocket corners. A Saffiano textured back panel houses the wallet slot that has enough space for up to three cards and some cash alongside what Smartish refers to as a credit card kickstand. (More on that below.)

The Smartish iPhone 14 Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 comes in four different patterns (black, a floral pattern, Spaced Out, and an almost psychedelic option known as Groovy Baby) with the option to customize and add your own at $29.99.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Secures three cards, plus cash

Credit card kickstand

High-grip textured sides

Protective air-pocket corners

Not compatible with wireless or MagSafe chargers

9to5Toys’ Take

The materials used on the Smartish iPhone 14 Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 are a highlight for me. While I normally gravitate toward more natural builds – leather, canvas, and fabrics – Smartish has struck a nice balance here. The sides feature a sort of canvas-feeling grippy plastic treatment that certainly stands out from your basic matte TPU vibe found on a plethora of other cases – there’s an almost gritty-like feel to it, reminiscent of a rough canvas with subtle rolling finger grooves. The back panel and Saffiano-like wallet deliver an almost denim or slightly pebbled leather-like look and feel that both stands out against the sides but also feel right at home. It’s certainly not the highest-end use of materials out there but feels as though it hits slightly above the cost of entry here.

The actual wallet is built-in to the back panel with satisfying visible stitching, a full-width opening to slide in your cards and/or cash, and a large enough opening on the other end so you can get your finger or thumb in there to coax them out when needed. You can get three cards and some cash in there, but it adds some bulk and becomes increasingly more cumbersome to get everything out in an organized fashion. I would say it’s built for like your two most used cards – anything after that gets a little bit messy-looking.

Along the right side of the wallet unit, there’s a card slot etched out of the same canvas-like material used for the edges of the case. This is where the credit card kickstand comes in. It is essentially just a small, shallow slit along the back of the case that delivers a DIY-like kickstand action – you can slide just about any ID or bank card (a business card or piece of hard thin cardboard does the trick) in there to create a temporary vertical or horizontal kickstand to perch your iPhone up at a couple of different viewing angles. It’s not the most elegant solution, but it is able to accommodate this temporary kickstand setup without getting in the way of the overall look of the case all that much. It delivers an interesting option for folks who might make use of the feature but don’t want some kind of fold-down solution that makes the case experience bulkier or having to carry around an extra accessory. I likely wouldn’t use it, but some will appreciate it.

The Smartish iPhone 14 case collection, coming in at between $15 and $30 for the standard covers, seems to be one of the brands that has got the pricing right. There’s just enough detail in the case build for the Wallet Slayer Vol. 2, for example, to warrant something more than $20 or $25, while the more basic minimalist options sit nicely in the $15 and $20 range.

