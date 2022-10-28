Rest your iPad Pro on Twelve South’s stylish Compass Pro stand at $42 (Reg. $60)

Amazon now offers the Twelve South Compass Pro for iPad at $41.85 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at 30% off, This is well below previous $48 mentions, as well. Twelve South’s Compass Pro provides an elegant place for you to rest an iPad with a matching finish and sturdy aluminum build. It can prop up your device in three different orientations, making it great for watching Netflix, taking notes with Apple Pencil, and more. Plus when it’s not in use, Compass Pro folds down into a travel-ready size. We previously also took a hands-on look in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys feature. Head below for more.

This $13 offering from OMOTON isn’t going to look quite as nice propping up your iPad, nor will it collapse down into a tracel-friendly build when not in use. Still, its price tag makes for an even more affordable solution to keep an iPadOS screen in-view. Especially if you can live without the premium Twelve South stylings.

As far as other must have iPad accessories go this week, we’re tracking a new all-time low on Apple Pencil 2 at $79 today. The $50 in savings make this a no-brainer for those looking to elevate the experience for drawing or taking notes. Though we are tracking quite a few iPad discounts themselves heading into the weekend, which are all worth a look right here.

Twelve South Compass Pro features:

The compact Compass Pro stand from Twelve South can go anywhere you take your iPad. Engineered from steel and soft silicone, this beautiful stand holds iPad or iPad Pro in your choice of three different modes. Hands-free as an easel, Compass displays your iPad in portrait or landscape orientation, which is great for watching movies, iPhoto slideshows, or paging through a cookbook.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!