Editor’s note: Tested with 9to5Toys is a new series focused on everyday accessories and essentials to take your setup to the next level. Have a product you’d like to see us review? Sound off in the comment section below!

The Twelve South Compass Pro arrives as a premium stand for iPad, iPhone, and various other smartphones or tablets. It’s made of aluminum with a matching space gray design that goes well with Apple’s inventory of products. There are certainly plenty of lower-cost alternatives out there than the $60 Compass Pro, but few match the level of quality, without a doubt. The latest Tested with 9to5Toys explores where the Compass Pro shines and if the premium price tag is worth it. Head below for more.

Twelve South Compass Pro: Premium materials and price

When you buy an iPad, there’s typically a question of what kind of accessories to purchase alongside your new device. A case. Perhaps a keyboard. Maybe an Apple Pencil. In my experience across a variety of models from the mini to 12.9-inch iPad Pro, there’s almost always a need for a stand.

The Compass Pro arrives with a fold-up design that springs to life with various customizable lengths, so you can adjust it as needed. Two metal arms pop out to the side with smaller plastic pieces that fold out at the bottom to hold your device in place. On the back, there is a choice of two different length arms that extend for higher or lower-angled viewing.

Specs:

Compass is a compact, folding stand that holds iPads or tablets in both landscape and portrait modes.

A secondary back leg allows you to position iPad at a comfortable angle for typing or sketching.

Elevates iPad or tablet to keep out of harm’s way in the kitchen or office.

Engineered from metal and soft silicone for a solid sturdy stance that also cradles your iPad or tablet.

Folds flat and fits in the included protective sleeve to take with you wherever you go.

Tested with 9to5Toys

There’s a lot to like about the Twelve South Compass Pro. Quality materials. Solid design. Matching colors. The price tag will turn some off, without a doubt. But those $10 options you see on Amazon aren’t going to deliver the same level of quality. Twelve South uses metal, and it’s just going to hold up better if you’re frequently taking it in and out of your backpack or using it while away from home.

My general stance has been, if you’re going to shell out big cash for an iPad Pro, it’s wise to invest in accessories that are of the highest quality to go along with it. It’s not worth seeing your device tumble off the table because a plastic leg on the stand broke. Those looking for a premium and solid stand with multiple angles will be pleased with the Twelve South Compass Pro.

