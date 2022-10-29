Upgrade your travel kit with a new handmade leather bag or journal from $11, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DHK USA (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a range of leather bags and journals from $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 18-inch Vintage Leather Travel Messenger Bag for $47.59. Down from its normal rate of $70, this marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far in 2022. This bag is comprised of full grain leather and lined with a canvas material to make it more durable inside. These bags are also handmade by “skilled craftsman” and are 13x18x5 inches in dimension, with an outer pocket that can even fit an iPad according to DHK. So, if you’re planning to head out on a fall or winter vacation, be sure to bring one of these unique handmade leather bags along to keep things organized. Keep reading for more.

We recommend using a bit of your savings to pick up this tech organizer to keep your cables, chargers, and other stuff neat and tidy while traveling. I use a similar one and it’s nice to always have my cables and chargers in a bag and ready to go. Coming in at $13 on Amazon, you’ll find two layers and areas for storing multiple things in the organizer.

Slip SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme Portable SSD into your new bag since it’s down to $150 at Amazon. Leveraging USB 3.2 speeds, you’ll find data transfer rates of up to 1,050 MB/s which means it can move a Gigabyte file in under a second at peak performance. Plus, it packs 2TB of total storage which is quite impressive for its small self.

Cuero DHK Leather Travel Bag features:

Cuero is excited to bring you wide range of Leather Bags and Accessories. At Cuero we believe that quality makes a Brand. We choose from the finest quality of raw materials available. We take great pride in product quality and consumer safety following strict golden standards in the manufacturing process. This product is free of any harmful and toxic materials that could affect the health. We founded this brand two years ago with the sole purpose of ensuring that you the consumer live a comfortable hassle free life. We take great pride in the interest of our customers and as such ensure that all our products are not only beautiful but as well high-quality made.

