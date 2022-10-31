Alienware Ryzen 9 and RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop packs a 1440p 240Hz screen at $2,044 low

Amazon is offering the Alienware m15 R7 Ryzen 9/32GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $2,043.72 shipped. Down from $2,250 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to handle just about any gaming task you throw at it, Alienware’s m15 R7 laptop packs both a Ryzen 9 6900HX and the RTX 3070 Ti. This means you can play most games on the market, even recently-released titles like Modern Warfare II and others. You’ll also find 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD in tow here as well. On top of that, the built-in display clocks in with a 1440p resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, which makes it a solid on-the-go choice. So, if you want what’s essentially a portable desktop, this is a great option. Keep reading for more.

Update 10/31 @ 4:57 PM: Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Strix G15 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop for $1,199.99 shipped. Down $100 from its $1,300 list price, this marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon.

With your savings, we recommend picking up the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed gaming mouse. With the ability to connect either via an included Hyperspeed 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle or Bluetooth, this mouse is perfect for gaming at home or on-the-go. At just $40, it’s budget-friendly too. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about the Basilisk X.

Don’t forget that Skytech’s Archangel 3.0 RTX 3060 gaming desktop is on sale for $1,000, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Packing an upgradable design, you’ll find Skytech’s desktop is a solid choice for your gaming setup without breaking the bank. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find other great ways to save on desk upgrades.

Alienware m15 R7 Laptop features:

Alienware m15 R7 AMD 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop is engineered with QHD (2560×1440) 240Hz 2ms Display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, RTX 3070Ti, Windows 11, with 1-Year Premium + 6 – Months Migrate Services. 2nd generation RT cores for optimal ray tracing performance enable you to enjoy textures, intricate lighting, and the most realistic gaming settings possible. With Dolby Vision, enjoy smooth, sharp, and spectacular graphics in the way game developers intended. Increased contrast and vibrant colors go beyond typical high dynamic range (HDR).

