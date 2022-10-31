Skytech’s Archangel 3.0 RTX 3060 Desktop falls $200 to new all-time low of $1,000

Amazon is now offering the Skytech Archangel 3.0 Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $999.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $1,200, this 17% discount, or solid $200 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. Here you’ll get a gaming desktop equipped with a 6-core 12-thread Ryzen 5 3600 processor and NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics to power through any game at 1080p and easily more than 60 FPS. You’ll also have 16GB of RAM to back your programs and games with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage for quick access to said programs. The best part of Skytech PCs is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you can be confident knowing you’ll be able to easily upgrade the system down the line and won’t have to deal with proprietary motherboards and such. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer a mobile gaming experience, then check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $870. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 present with the Skytech desktop. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard? We’re currently tracking the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at its new all-time low of $80. The Tenkeyless design means the keyboard takes up less space on your desk to give your mouse more room to maneuver with GX Blue switches being used here, giving audible and tactile clicks.

Skytech Archangel 3.0 Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Desktop features:

