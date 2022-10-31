Amazon’s 36W dual USB-C wall charger hits its best price yet at $10, plus more up to 50% off

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics 36W Dual Port USB-C Wall Charger for $9.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one launched last year with a $20 regular price tag and his since bounced between just over $14 and as much as $23. Today’s price drop delivers the lowest listing we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find right now. Alongside the pair of 18W USB-C ports here (5V/3A, 9V/2A), you’re looking at a sleek and yet basic wall charger that gets the job done at well under most of the options out there from the bigger brands. The handy foldable prongs are also a nice touch when you’re throwing it in a bag or something like that. But if you’re looking for something even more compact, head below for details on the discounted single port variant.

Amazon is also offering its Amazon Basics 30W Single Port GaN USB-C Wall Charger down at $9.42 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $21, this delivers half the ports for only a few cents less than today’s featured offer but it’s also a more compact solution. It makes use of GaN technology and features the same foldable prongs that will tuck back into the unit when not in use.

You’ll want to swing by our review of the Anker PowerCore 24K that delivers 140W USB-C charging for some substantial mobile juice, but we also just got our first look at the new Nomad 30W USB-C GaN charger with a unique retro transparent housing as well. This immediately eye-catching design shows off the tech under the hood with a smokey black transparent casing and you can get a complete rundown of what to expect from Nomad’s latest release right here.

Amazon Basics 36W Dual Port USB-C Wall Charger features:

Fast simultaneous charging: 36-watt combined USB power delivery (3.0) for high-speed charging of compatible devices, like the iPhone 13/12/11 series, iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy 10, and more

Compact size: design includes a foldable plug for travel-friendly portability

Safety features: integrated over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection to keep connected devices safe

PD 3.0 (USB-C1/C2 Port): 5V ⎓ 3A / 9V ⎓ 2A (Up to 18W each) Note: charger does not support intelligent power allocation between the 2 USB-C ports; each port is fixed at 18 watts (5V/3A, 9V/2A)

