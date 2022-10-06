Tested: Anker PowerCore 24K delivers versatile 140W USB-C charging for mobile Apple setups

After first launching back in August, Anker’s new PowerCore 24K stole the show with its massive internal battery and even more capable 140W USB-C PD output. Now over the past month, I’ve been putting the power bank to the test with my Apple setup to see just how worthy of an everyday carry upgrade Anker’s latest really is.

Anker PowerCore 24K hands-on review

Anker’s most recent addition to its power bank lineup arrives as the new PowerCore 24K. it lives up to its name with a 24,000mAh internal battery that powers your experience. On the outside of the plastic-covered shell is a little display that can show off charging rates for both the power bank itself and whatever gear is plugged in.

The real highlight has to be the capacity of the battery, but how you can actually put it to work? There are three different ports on the power bank: a pretty typical USB-A slot paired with a one-way USB-C output and an even more enticing bi-directional USB-C PD port that can handle dishing out 140W of power. But does that earn it the $149.99 price tag? We’re taking a closer look.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Ultra-powerful two-way charging: equipped with the latest Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology to quickly recharge the portable charger or get a 140W ultra-powerful charge

High capacity: features a 24,000mAh battery capacity to juice up an iPhone 13 almost five times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9″ 1.3 times.

Smart digital display: easy-to-read digital display to show output and input power and estimated time for the portable charger to fully recharge

9to5Toys’ Take

Shortly after the new PowerCore 24K power bank hit the scene at the end of August, Anker sent one over for me to test out. The accessory has been living in my backpack consistently and has become a staple for my on-the-go recharging.

The charging output — with 140W speeds — is really the star of the show. And I have to say, it isn’t just a gimmick. It tops off smaller devices that can’t take full advantage of it, like my iPhone 14 Pro, without breaking a sweat. But then, when you actually need to top off a MacBook or iPad, you can really take advantage of the power this kind of accessory can put out.

Another one of my favorite parts of the new Anker PowerCore 24K is that it doesn’t take long to refuel. I’ve tested out some other beefy power banks in the past that look to give this model a run for its money, but none of them have been able to be juiced up quite as quickly. Thanks to the same 140W USB-C port that lets you top off gear with those high power outputs, you can also charge the internal battery with the same speed.

This turns an overnight endeavor like I’m used to with the Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD into frankly something I can do at a moment’s notice. I can’t tell you how many times over the past month that I’ve headed out for an overnight trip at the last minute, only to realize I needed to top off the power bank. The battery itself is large enough that it has tended to sit around 50% charge, meaning I can just connect it up with a wall charger and in 30 minutes be out the door with 24,000mAh of juice in my bag. I’ve been using it as my only charger more times that I should probably admit, opting just to charge my iPhone and 14-inch MacBook Pro off both of its USB-C ports when I need to top off. Regardless of whether that was the use case that Anker imagined or not, it’s become an indispensable part of my setup.

There are some caveats, however. With this being one of Anker’s most capable portable power banks in both capacity and power output, you’ll need some higher-end accessories in order to take full advantage of its charging speeds and output. For starters, most USB-C cables on the market don’t support the full 140W power rate that the PowerCore 24K rocks. Anker of course makes one, but this newer release is still one of the first of its kind. You’re also going to need a charger that can support dishing out the full speeds, but that is at least an easier ask with the new GaNPrime lineup.

Still, Anker’s new PowerCore 24K enters as a rare accessory that really leaves nothing unaddressed. There’s really nothing that I could have wanted from the power bank that Anker doesn’t deliver, which really backs that steep price tag. And on the subject, the $150 MSRP is likely going to be the only pain point for many potential buyers. But, if you’re looking for a solution that’s ready to charge pretty much anything, I can hands down recommend Anker’s latest. It’s a versatile and convenient in a way that other power banks of this size haven’t come close to.

