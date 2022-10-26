Nomad launches new 30W USB-C GaN charger with retro transparent housing

Nomad has been expanding its lineup of popular Apple accessories into the USB-C charger space lately, and now we’re seeing one of its most unique offerings yet. The new edition of the 30W USB-C charger arrives not only as a compelling iPhone 14 companion but also with a refreshed exterior that takes on some retro stylings, thanks to its transparent plastic housing.

Nomad transparent USB-C charger launches

Nomad first launched its original 30W USB-C charger last year, serving as another way to fill out the lineup and as an appropriate companion to its series of MagSafe chargers. Now we’re getting what is effectively a new colorway of the accessory, with the stylings taking a bit of a retro approach.

Covering the same charging tech as before in a new transparent design, the see-through design now allows you to gaze at all of the glorious technology inside the wall adapter. It has a nice frosted finish that obscures the interior just a bit while still letting you see all of the little components inside.

Just like the original one, you’re looking at a 30W charger that sports a single USB-C plug on the front. Packed into the handheld form factor is GaN technology that helps keep the charger on the more efficient side and heat build-up to a minimum. The one downside form before remains, as there aren’t folding plugs.

Now available for purchase, the new 30W USB-C charger from Nomad is up on the brand’s official storefront. It’ll set you back $30, which is the same price as the company’s existing offering. So while this is more than you’ll pay for similar solutions from other brands, it’s pretty nice to see Nomad not marking up the accessory just for buyers to get that sick new design.

Transparent tech used to be a staple of the space back in the 90s and early 2000s, but the aesthetic has largely been retired for the past two decades. Is the new release of Nomad’s 30W USB-C Charger going to be the start of a resurgence? Who’s to say right now. But other brands like Nothing with its suite of smartphones and earbuds to Shargeek and its popular power banks have made other cases for just how cool the vibes are when you show off the components underneath your devices.

In a world where all of the USB-C chargers coming out are beginning to look the same (except for you Anker – you get a pass), Nomad’s latest release certainly stands out. I adore the design and find that the price tag is honestly not at all too shabby for the kind of peace of mind you get from a brand like Nomad. It’s certainly unique and should serve as a perfect addition to iPhone 14 owners’ everyday carry or at-home charging setups.

