Amazon Oral-B Halloween deals up to 50% off: Whitestrips $23, toothbrushes $100 off, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some notable price drops on Oral-B and Crest products and electric toothbrushes from $24. Alongside up to $108 off higher-end smart brushes, you can also land a quick 12-pack of Crest Vivid Plus 3D Whitestrips for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The price will drop to $22.79 if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, just remember to cancel the sub after your order ships. Regularly $30, this is the lowest price we have tracked in several months, is a great way to supplement your oral care setup, get all of that Halloween candy off your teeth, and bring a sparkling smile to upcoming gatherings. This pack contains 12 treatments “for visibly whiter teeth with full results in 10 days” with the same “enamel-safe” ingredients dentists use, according to Crest. Head below for the rest of today’s Oral-B Amazon sale.

Amazon Oral-B Halloween sale:

We are also still tracking a solid price drop on one of Oral-B’s latest releases, the iO Series 3 electric toothbrush. Now marked down to $60 shipped, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on this one since it released in September of this year. All of the details you need are waiting right here, just make sure to swing by our fashion deal hub to make sure your outfit looks as nice as your new smile will.

Crest Vivid Plus 3D Whitestrips features:

Removes 5 years of tough coffee, wine, and smoking related teeth stains for a whiter smile

Use Crest Vivid White strips for visibly whiter teeth with full results in 10 days

Use Crest Vivid White strips once a day for 30 minutes

Uses the same enamel safe teeth whitening ingredients dentists use

A comfortable at home teeth whitening experience. Usage Apply once a day for 1 hour. Full results in 7 days

