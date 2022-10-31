Amazon Oral-B Halloween deals up to 50% off: Whitestrips $23, toothbrushes $100 off, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsOral-BCrest
$100 off From $23
Crest Vivid Plus 3D Whitestrips

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some notable price drops on Oral-B and Crest products and electric toothbrushes from $24. Alongside up to $108 off higher-end smart brushes, you can also land a quick 12-pack of Crest Vivid Plus 3D Whitestrips for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The price will drop to $22.79 if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, just remember to cancel the sub after your order ships. Regularly $30, this is the lowest price we have tracked in several months, is a great way to supplement your oral care setup, get all of that Halloween candy off your teeth, and bring a sparkling smile to upcoming gatherings. This pack contains 12 treatments “for visibly whiter teeth with full results in 10 days” with the same “enamel-safe” ingredients dentists use, according to Crest. Head below for the rest of today’s Oral-B Amazon sale. 

Amazon Oral-B Halloween sale:

We are also still tracking a solid price drop on one of Oral-B’s latest releases, the iO Series 3 electric toothbrush. Now marked down to $60 shipped, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on this one since it released in September of this year. All of the details you need are waiting right here, just make sure to swing by our fashion deal hub to make sure your outfit looks as nice as your new smile will. 

Crest Vivid Plus 3D Whitestrips features:

  • Removes 5 years of tough coffee, wine, and smoking related teeth stains for a whiter smile
  • Use Crest Vivid White strips for visibly whiter teeth with full results in 10 days
  • Use Crest Vivid White strips once a day for 30 minutes
  • Uses the same enamel safe teeth whitening ingredients dentists use
  • A comfortable at home teeth whitening experience. Usage Apply once a day for 1 hour. Full results in 7 days

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Oral-B Crest

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

9to5Toys Daily: October 31, 2022 – Save on Apple Watc...
KRK brings pro-grade audio to its new GoAux portable co...
Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 65W USB-C 6-in-1 Desktop...
Sony’s popular XM4 earbuds deliver ANC at new all-tim...
Banana Republic Factory takes up to 60% off sitewide + ...
Sony’s 2022 PS5-enhanced 4K AirPlay 2 Google TVs ...
Jackery’s new Explorer 1000 Pro power station on ...
HyperX’s Pulsefire Core budget-focused RGB gaming...
Load more...
Show More Comments