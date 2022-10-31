Android app deals of the day: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Eyes of Ara, Forest Golf, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
best Halloween iOS game deals

Monday has arrived and with it we have a fresh batch of Android game and app deals. But you’ll also want to check out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro as well as the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) and the $300 in savings live on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, The Eyes of Ara, Forest Golf Planner, The White Door, PUSH, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

More Android app deals still live:

More on Lovecraft’s Untold Stories:

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is an action rogue-lite with RPG elements. You explore randomly generated levels based on the H.P. Lovecraft stories, fighting cultists and all kinds of monsters from the Mythos, improving your weapons and gear, solving puzzles and challenges, and looking for clues and knowledge to defeat the Great Old Ones and the Outer Gods.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Royal Gourmet’s charcoal grill with offset smoker...
Amazon’s Alexa displays fall to all-time lows: Ec...
Use this 20W solar panel to run off-grid lights and mor...
elago’s adorable rubber ducky-style AirPods 3 cas...
Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra comes within $10 of th...
Roborock Dyad Review: A great mop/vacuum to clean holid...
New lows hit Amazon’s cast iron Dutch ovens ahead...
Philips’ new Cube LED Karaoke Party speaker sees ...
Load more...
Show More Comments