Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra comes within $10 of the all-time low with $300 discount to $900

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $899.99 shipped. Delivering the second-best discount to date, this is now arriving at $300 off. Coming within $10 of the all-time low, we’ve only seen it sell for less once before and that was only for Prime members. As the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

A great addition to your new handset would be picking up one of Samsung’s in-house covers. A highlight amongst the official selection is the S-View Flip Cover, which protects your Galaxy S22 with a folio design. On the front of the case there’s also a unique feature thanks to a cut out that lets you quickly check the time as well as any other notifications. And now sitting at $38, it’s an even more affordable option from the usual $50 price point.

Over on the Google front, that brand’s more affordable handset is on sale right now for the best price ever. Undercutting all of the discounts we’ve seen since it launched earlier in the year, the Pixel 6a is now sitting at $299 with a Google Tensor chip in tow. That’s also down from the usual $449 price tag in order to deliver $150 in savings. It might be the opposite of the flagship S22 Ultra on sale above, but gets you in the Android game for far less.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

