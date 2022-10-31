All-time lows return on latest Google Nest Cams: Outdoor $120, Video Doorbell, more from $70

Starting off the week, price cuts are now going live on the latest batch of Google Nest Cam models courtesy of Amazon and other retailers. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining the price cuts is the latest Google Nest Cam Outdoor at $119.98 from Amazon as well as Best Buy. Normally fetching $180, this one has largely been going for full price for most of the year with today’s offer marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time. It was last discounted this much back in July, with only a couple of markdowns since. The Floodlight model is also on sale for $189.98, down from its usual $280 price tag, as well. Featuring a weather-resistant build, this Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either, while still enjoying the full benefits of an Assistant-enabled camera. Our hands-on review offers some additional details. Head below for other discounts, too.

The Nest Cam savings continue today over onto a notable option to defend against porch pirates and the like. Right now, the Nest Battery Doorbell is down to $119.98 in four colors via Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H. While you’re missing out on the 24/7 recording found on the original, wired model, the new Google Nest Video Doorbell arrives with a refreshed design that on top of being less of an eyesore on the front door, also now sports a rechargeable battery. That’s on top of all the same Nest integration and 1080p recording to its local storage. You would more regularly pay $180 much like the model above, with today’s offer also marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time at $60 off. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

And rounding out all of the discounts, Amazon also offers the Google Nest Cam Indoor for $69.99 which is matched at Best Buy. While you’d typically pay $100, today’s offer saves you $30 while beating our previous mentions by $10 to match the all-time low. Unlike the other two models on sale today, the Nest Cam Indoor is meant to be used, well, inside. It sports the same 1080p recording functionality but with a wired form-factor and more affordable price to match. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor features:

Nest Cam has built-in intelligence and can tell the difference between a person, animal, and vehicle and send alerts directly through the Google Home app, no subscription required. Easily check in from anywhere 24/7 with 1080p HDR video[1] with night vision, and see what you missed with 3 hours of free event video history; add a Nest Aware subscription (sold separately) for up to 60 days of video history.

