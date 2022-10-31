Govee 2-pack RGBWW LED bulbs and 50-ft. Wi-Fi LED bulb strip on sale from $12 (Up to 50% off)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering a 2-pack of its Bluetooth RGBWW LED Light Bulbs for $11.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $24, this marks a 50% discount and is among the best prices that we’ve tracked. These bulbs connect to your smartphone with Bluetooth, allowing you to customize the RGB coloring, white temperature, and brightness. You can also use the app to create custom schedules for the light to turn on and off at certain times, including a sunrise to sunset mode. On top of that, the bulb outputs similar brightness to a traditional 60W light, while only taking up 9W of power. Keep reading for more Govee deals.

Also on sale today is Govee’s 50-foot Wi-Fi Outdoor LED String Light Kit at $29.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $50, this marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to add extra ambiance to any outdoor space, these LED bulbs feature dimming from 0 to 100% and are completely waterproof and shatterproof so you can leave them out in any weather. On top of that, the built-in Wi-Fi connection allows both Alexa and Assistant smart home speakers to control the string light kit, as well as the Govee app itself.

Don’t forget that right now we’re seeing all-time lows return on the latest Google Nest Cams. For example, the Outdoor Cam is down to $120 from $180, saving you $60 and marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Plus, the Video Doorbell is discounted to $120 as well, with a similar $60 in savings. There are even additional discounts from $70, so be sure to swing by our coverage of the sale to find all the ways you can save.

Govee Bluetooth RGBWW LED Light Bulb features:

Easy-use App Control: Control Govee bluetooth light bulbs with the Govee Home app via Bluetooth. Useing group control, can easily control groups of bulbs within 196ft at the same time. Adjust lighting effect, manage brightness, or turn your bulbs on/off at only one-touch. Lively Music Mode: Sync your favorite songs with color changing light bulb. With the mic of your phone, the color of the smart LED bulbs can dance with the rhythm of song. With party, dynamic and calm mode added in the Music Mode, you can liven up party with vibrant lighting.

