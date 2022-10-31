Logitech’s Combo Keyboard Folios work with new M2 iPad Pros from $160 (Save $40+)

Amazon is now discounting a pair of Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folios headlined by the 12.9-inch iPad Pro offering at $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while marking the first discount we’ve seen since earlier this summer in July. Delivering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s in-house solutions, the Logitech Combo Touch keyboard is compatible with the just-released M2 iPad Pro as well as previous-generation models. Packing a folio design, the accessory covers both the front and back of your device with support for Apple’s Smart Connector to power the backlit detachable keyboard and its built-in trackpad. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review of the 10.2-inch model. Then head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the 11-inch version of Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio on sale. Delivering much of the same rare discount status as above, this model designed for the latest 11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air is down to $159.99. Typically fetching $200, the $40 in savings apply to two different styles and offers up much of the same improved typing and productivity features found on the larger version above.

As compelling of an accessory as the Logitech Combo Touch keyboards are compared to their first-party counterparts, there’s really no sidestepping the official Apple Pencil 2. Even with more affordable alternatives out there, this accessory delivers an unmatched precision input experience be it for drawing, taking notes, or just navigating iPadOS in a different way. And it’s now even better thanks to a $40 price cut that discounts the accessory for the first time in months to $89.

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio features:

Four versatile use modes allow you to type, sketch, view and read without ever having to remove your iPad Pro from the keyboard case. Remove the keyboard when you’re done typing for more flexibility and enjoy 50 degrees of adjustable viewing angles. This iPad keyboard case features a responsive and reliable trackpad that allows you to use the entire surface to work and perform.

