Save 30% on Logitech’s G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at new low of $80

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $115, this 30% price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. The Tenkeyless design means the keyboard takes up less space on your desk to give your mouse more room to maneuver with GX Blue switches being used here, giving audible and tactile clicks. You’ll also have per-key LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting customizable in Logitech’s G HUB software which also allows for macro mapping. The detachable micro USB cable also makes transportation simpler and safer so you don’t damage the keyboard or connector. Head below for more.

Update 10/31 @ 7:07 a.m: Amazon is also now offering CORSAIR’s latest K70 PRO Mini Wireless RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Brown and Speed Switches for $159.99 shipped. Normally going for $180, this $20 price drop marks a new all-time low price while being the first drop to date. These keyboards utilize CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM wireless technology alongside Bluetooth for more platform compatibility while having access to a low-latency connection as well. You can achieve up to 36 hours of battery life even with RGB lighting enabled.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $21. Unlike the Logitech option above, this EVGA option is a membrane-style keyboard rather than mechanical, but that comes with the advantage of being IP32-rated for spill resistance. Five dedicated macro keys can be configured in the UNLEASH RGB software. Also controllable by this software are the five RGB zones, another difference between this option and the Logitech one. When it comes to gaming-style keyboards, you don’t get much more basic than this.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your external storage solutions? We’re currently tracking some deep price drops on pro-grade LaCie portable SSDs starting from $70. Leading the way here is the LaCie Rugged Pro 1TB SSD for $300, the lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon. Ready for both Mac and Windows machines, this NVMe drive is also wrapped in a rugged rubberized housing designed to “tackle any terrain with extreme IP67-rated water-resistance,” 3-meter drop protection, and 2-ton car crush-resistance.

Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Use LIGHTSYNC to highlight keys and program static lighting patterns to onboard memory for tournament systems that don’t allow G HUB installations.

3-step angle adjustment for additional levels of comfort, plus rubber feet for excellent stability during intense gaming.

Ultra-portable compact ten keyless design frees up table space for mouse movement. It’s easy to pack up and transport to tournaments.

Durable GX Blue Click switches deliver an audible and tactile click for a solid, secure keypress.

