Logitech Keys-to-Go Bluetooth keyboard is perfect for Apple EDCs at $50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon currently offers the Logitech Keys-to-Go Super-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. Matching our previous mention from the usual $70 price tag, this is marking a drop to a new all-time low while beating our previous mention by an extra $5. Designed to complement your portable Apple setup, the Keys-to-Go arrives with a compact design reminiscent of the official Smart Keyboard with a super-light build and slim design. It pairs over Bluetooth to everything from your iPad and Mac to iPhone, Apple TV, and more, with a designated CMD button and up to 3-month battery life. Not to mention, there’s a full bar of media shortcuts and more at the top for adjusting volume, brightness, and the like. Head below for more.

As neat as the design of the lead deal is for people who travel, the Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard delivers much of the same compact design for less. Sure it’s not waterproof or quite as everyday carry-friendly, but packs a $30 price tag with multi-device features baked in.

For something a bit better suited for use at the desk, earlier in the week we tracked a discount on Logitech’s new MX Keys Mini keyboard for Mac. Stepping up to an even more capable feature set, this professional keyboard is designed especially for Mac and is now down to a new all-time low of $80 thanks to a 20% off Amazon price cut.

Logitech Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard features:

The keyboard that’s the right type for everyone and every task. Keys-To-Go is a stylishly slim, wireless Bluetooth keyboard that’s so super light you’ll always be prepared to learn or work anywhere. Team it up with your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and escape the limitations of cramped on-screen keyboards that take forever to get any real typing done. Now whether you’re working or remote learning from the backyard, the kitchen, the park, or even back at the office, you’ll never find yourself at a loss for words.

