Save 20% on Logitech’s new MX Keys Mini keyboard for Mac with an all-time low of $80

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Keys Mini Wireless Keyboard for Mac at $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while delivering only the second discount of any kind on the recent release. This is also a new all-time low, as well. Logitech’s MX Keys Mini delivers one of the brand’s most compact offerings yet centered around a wireless design that comes backed by Bluetooth or the business-ready Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver. Featuring backlit keys, the typing experience is also backed by support for macOS and Windows out of the box, with 10-day battery life and USB-C charging being thrown in for good measure. Back when the peripheral launched, we took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience which is largely the same as the Mac-specific model on sale today.

Designed around throwing in your everyday carry, the Logitech Keys-to-Go Super-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard is a more affordable option than the lead deal that’s worth a look for mobile Apple setups. This one isn’t quite as feature-packed as compared to the lead deal, but packs a more novel spec sheet centered around 3-month battery life, an even more travel-friendly design, and $70 price tag.

As for the latest from Logitech, we just took a hands-on look at the brand’s new Blue Sona XLR microphone. The slick design is easily my favorite part, especially because it matches with the Aurora gear above. Though the mic sounds just as great too, which you can read all about in our review.

Logitech MX Keys Mini features:

Type on keys shaped for your fingertips, with voice to text Dictation, Mic Mute/Unmute, and Emoji keys. A layout designed for effortless precision, with a minimalist form for an ergonomic keyboard that’s portable and can travel wherever you get work done. The wireless keyboard’s backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach, and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions. Pair MX Keys Mini compact keyboard with up to 3 devices on nearly any operating system via Bluetooth Low Energy and switch between them seamlessly

