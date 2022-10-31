Ninja blending and dough mixing systems up to $90 off for holiday baking starting from $100

Amazon is offering the Ninja SS401 Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $240, this is a solid $90 price drop, $30 under our previous mention, and comes in at a new Amazon all-time low for this model. This is also matching Best Buy’s sale price. With fall baking season now in full swing and more to come as we approach the holidays, having a versatile all-in-one solution like this is a great option for both typical blender tasks and mixing. It delivers “one-touch smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping, food processing, and dough” with a 1,600-watt motor, a built-in tamper, dough blade, grating disc, and more. You’ll even receive additional dishwasher-safe accessories including on-the-go smoothie cups so you can take your protein shakes from the blending base and out the door at a moment’s notice. Head below for more deals and details.

While not quite as powerful or versatile as the model featured above, another option that will surely help you power through holiday cooking is the Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System. Typically in the $160 range, it is now marked down to $99.99 shipped on Amazon for a new all-time low. The 1,500-watt motor is joined by food processing and dough mixing capabilities as well as your typical smoothie and protein shake blending with a host of included accessories you can see detailed on the listing page.

Then swing by our home goods hub for more of the best kitchen deals as we head into holiday cooking season. One standout offer there has Nespresso’s Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee Machine at nearly $50 off the going rate. Ready to help serve up easy espresso after holiday meals this season, this one features a compact 5.5-inch form-factor, single and double shots, and multiple cup sizes. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here.

Ninja SS401 Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System features:

ENHANCED FOOD PROCESSING: The enhanced processing lid with feed chute and select-cut processing discs allow for precise shredding, slicing, and grating.

NEVER STALL AGAIN: Crushing blender with 1600-Peak-Watt Power Dense Motor and smartTORQUE to power through and never stall.

XL SMOOTHIE BOWL MAKER: With built-in tamper specially designed to power through frozen ingredients using less liquid for smoothie bowls or nuts and seeds for smooth nut butters.

NUTRIENT EXTRACTION CUP: Designed to deliver better ingredient breakdown for perfectly smooth drinkables. Extract a drink containing vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables.

VARIABLE SPEED CONTROL: Speed and texture control of every blend.

