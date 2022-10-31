Philips’ new Cube LED Karaoke Party speaker sees giant 50% price drop to $200 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, Amazon is now offering the new Philips X7207 Bluetooth Party Cube Speaker for $199.99 shipped. The recent release carries a $400 regular price tag, like it currently fetches at B&H and elsewhere, with today’s deal delivering a new Amazon all-time low at 50% or $200 off. This deal will only be live for another 6 hours or until discounted stock runs out. Featuring a unique cube form-factor, the latest Philips party speaker is surrounded in 360-degree lighting emanating from the semi-transparent speaker housing. Alongside the beat-synced lighting, the Philips Party Cube also comes with a pair of microphone inputs for some karaoke action over the holidays and into next summer as well as wireless Bluetooth streaming, a built-in carry handle, and 12 hours of play time on a single charge.

Party speakers with microphone inputs are generally quite expensive from the big brands, not unlike the regular price on the Philip Cube above. But you can score something similar, albeit with a less powerful and flashy design, by way of the ION Audio Block Rocker Plus. This one brings karaoke action to your holiday parties for $159 shipped on Amazon, where it is a relatively popular choice among consumers.

Alongside an ongoing price drop on Amazon’s dual Echo 4th Gen and Sub smart speaker bundle at $100 off, if you would rather keep your audio to yourself this holiday, be sure to dive into today’s AirPods Max deals. Apple’s usually quite pricey flagship headphones are now seeing some deep deals as part of the latest refurbished sale event we spotted and you can get all of the details on those offers right here.

Philips X7207 Bluetooth Party Cube Speaker features:

EXTRA-HEAVY BASS: This karaoke cube speaker will immerse the room in rich sounds and banging bass. 2.1 channels thump out 160 W maximum power, just what you need to get your party started.

PARTY ALL DAY: The built-in battery offers 12 hours of playtime with a single charge, so you can keep the party going on all day.

360° COLORFUL PARTY LIGHTS: Glowing light bars pulse through the semi-transparent speaker creating a futuristic 360° light show to accompany your tunes. The lights will change color and pulse along with your music.

BUILD A WALL OF SOUND: PartyLink mode lets you connect up to 50 speakers at once. A handle at the top and the cube design allow you to easily stack speakers on top of each other. Create a wall of sound with a glowing mesh of lights.

