Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K falls 50% to new all-time low price of $25, more players from $18

Amazon is now offering the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $24.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $50, this 50% price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked and even beats the Prime Day pricing. As one of the latest offerings from Roku, this streaming stick is one of the easiest ways to add smart functionality to your TV with this model being 30% faster than the previous version with better Wi-Fi coverage and speeds. You also have access to stream Dolby Vision HDR content with the feature set rounded out by AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and a bundled voice remote with included shortcut buttons to some of the top streaming services. You can learn more in our launch coverage and keep reading below for additional Roku deals.

We’re also tracking deals on Roku’s 2022 model Express HD Streaming Device down at $17.99 and 2022 Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Device at $69.99. The Roku Express HD is one of the cheapest ways to add smart functionality to any TV with the included HDMI cable and remote allowing you to control the unit from your couch. This streaming device normally goes for $30 and this marks the first price drop we’ve seen for this model. Stepping up to the 2022 Ultra 4K HDR Player, you will see similar features to the 4K stick above with 4K Dolby Vision HDR playback capability with the inclusion of support for Dolby Atmos audio to boot. You also get the Roku Voice Remote Plus with a built-in headphone jack for private listening and lost remote finding functionality. The 30% price drop here marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen.

We’re also still tracking the Chromecast with Google TV down at the lowest price of 2022 of $40. Like some of the Roku options above, Google’s latest Chromecast comes equipped to playback 4K HDR content with access to your favorite streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and even more.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 features:

Roku Streaming Stick 4K is faster and more powerful than ever. The redesigned long-range Wi-Fi® receiver is super-charged with up to 2x the speed—exactly what you need for smooth streaming in spectacular 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ picture. The all-new design plugs right into your TV with a simple setup. It’s perfect for wall-mounted TVs and keeping wires out of sight.

