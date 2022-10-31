Sony’s 2022 PS5-enhanced 4K AirPlay 2 Google TVs up to $1,000 off with new lows from $448

Amazon has now launched a new sale featuring the 2022 model, PS5-enhanced Sony 4K TVs with deals starting from $448. One standout option here, among the many, is the Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR X90K LED 4K Smart Google TV for $998 shipped. This one launched at $1,600 back in April and has since dropped to carry a $1,300 regular price tag at Best Buy where it is marked down to $1,000. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. Just note, you’ll also find the same $998 pricing live at BuyDig with an extended 4-year warranty. You’re looking at a 4K 120Hz display with VRR support and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports alongside “exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 to improve gaming picture quality.” From there, you can expect full array local dimming joined by Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming, HDR 10, voice command action, and Google’s TV ecosystem for direct access to streaming services and apps. Head below for more 2022 model Sony 4K TV deals.

More 2022 model Sony 4K TV deals:

If you’re just looking to upgrade an existing display, we are tracking some solid deals on streaming media players right now as well. This morning saw Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K drop 50% for a new Amazon all-time low on top the first notable price drop on the latest model Chromecast with Google TV (HD). Now sitting at $20, all of the details you need on this deal are right here, just be sure to scope out the ongoing price drops on the 4K version we spotted over the weekend as well.

Sony 65-inch X90K LED 4K Smart Google TV features:

FULL ARRAY LED CONTRAST – Precisely controlled backlighting delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail.

INTELLIGENT TV PROCESSING – The Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see to deliver intense contrast with deep blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.

PERFECT FOR PLAYSTATION 5 – Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 – Auto HDR Tone Mapping & Auto Genre Picture Switch.

FEATURES SPECIFIED IN HDMI 2.1– Get the advantage in high-performance gaming on BRAVIA XR Smart TVs with HDMI 2.1 features such as 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM.

