Colgate Optic teeth whitening pen now at $15 (Reg. $25), plus more personal care from $9

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsColgate
47% off From $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 47% off Colgate electric toothbrushes, teeth whitening kits, body wash, and other personal care products from $9. One of the standout price drops here has the Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen down at $15.18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel your sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $25, this is nearly 40% off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have tracked all year, and the best we can find. Just in time to ensure your smile is looking its best ahead of holiday get togethers, the Optic White pen features a “precision” brush to target each tooth as well as a clickable top to control the amount of gel you’re using. It includes 35 overnight treatments powered by hydrogen peroxide that “is safe for sensitive teeth and gums.” Head below for more of today’s Gold Box oral care deals. 

Today’s oral and personal care Gold Box sale features a range of Colgate’s latest Hum electric and battery-powered toothbrushes, offering a modern design for both adults and kids starting from $12.50 Prime shipped. From there, you’ll also find deodorant and body wash packs from Speed Stick and Irish Springs marked down so you can stock up at a discount. 

Elsewhere in personal care deals, we are also still tracking Oral-B’s recently released iO Series 3 electric toothbrush matching its all-time low at $60 shipped, down from the regular $80 or more. Just be sure to also scope out the ongoing 50% price drop we featured on the popular Philips OneBlade Pro Hybrid Rechargeable Hair Trimmer and Shaver bundle as well. 

Colgate Optic White Teeth Whitening Pen features:

  • OVERNIGHT WHITENING PEN: The Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control gel amount
  • EASY TO APPLY: To use, follow your regular oral care routine, dry your teeth, click the whitening pen, apply a layer onto your teeth, sleep, and brush your teeth in the morning for a brighter smile
  • REMOVES 15 YEARS OF STAINS IN 1 WEEK: Our advanced whitening technology is fast and effective, use nightly for best results. Each pen has 35 nightly uses, so you can touch-up when you need to

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Colgate

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Caudabe’s mini 20W USB-C PD charger and ballistic...
Govee’s latest 65.6-foot Bluetooth RGBIC LED Stri...
Bosch’s 4-tool 18V combo kit includes a combo 1/4...
Android app deals of the day: Fury Unleashed, Rec Recor...
Save 66% on a 3-year pro plan to Windscribe VPN, just $...
Save $20 on Ring’s entry-level Wired 1080p Video ...
Sun Joe’s 2030 PSI electric pressure washer falls to ...
Save 50% on a yearly Walmart+ membership ahead of Black...
Load more...
Show More Comments