Philips’ OneBlade Pro Hybrid Rechargeable Hair Trimmer and Shaver bundle up to 50% off at $40

Best Buy is now offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Hybrid Rechargeable Hair Trimmer and Shaver (QP6550/70) for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on this particular configuration. You’ll find a comparable, but different pro model OneBlade on Amazon down at $40 as well, but it’s a less extensive bundle than Best Buy is offering. Today’s lead deal includes a 14-length multi-function comb (by comparison to the 12 you get with the Amazon listing) alongside the rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts for up to 120 minutes of constant shaving. In the package you’ll find some extra goodies joining the LED display-equipped handle including one blade attachment, the charging stand, a protective cap, and the storage pouch. Head below for more details.

The standard issue Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver remains one of the most popular models out there from any brand and comes in at $10 less than the pro-grade solutions above. While you’ll only get three length options included and drop your wireless shave time down to 45 minutes, it is worth consideration for folks that might not need the more extensive package.

Elsewhere in today’s personal care deals you’ll want to head over to the Gold Box Oral-B and Crest event delivering up to $108 in savings on electric toothbrushes, replacement brush heads, and the WhiteStrips to brighten your smile for upcoming holiday events from $23. Just be sure to swing by our fashion deal hub to update your look while we are tracking big-time price drops on a wide range of notable brands including Banana Republic , the Sperry Halloween Sale, Under Armour discounts, and more.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Hybrid Shaver features:

Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro is a revolutionary hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200x per second) so it’s efficient – even on longer hairs. Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o’clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style. OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, with or without foam – whichever you prefer.

