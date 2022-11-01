Jabra’s new Elite 5 earbuds deliver ANC and Google Fast Pair at low of $120 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the recently-released Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless Earbuds for $119.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at only the second discount to date since first hitting the scene back in September, with $30 in savings marking a return to the all-time low. Jabra’s latest addition to its stable of true wireless earbuds arrive in the form of the new Elite 5 buds. These offerings pack hybird active noise cancellation out of the box that comes backed by six built-in microphones for tuning out distracting ambient audio. The actual listening experience comes powered by 6mm drivers, with support for aptX audio. Google Fast Pair then supplements the Bluetooth connectivity and rounds out the package with seven hours of playback from the earbuds themselves and another 28 hours from the charging case. Our launch coverage offers some additional insight, too.

As a much more affordable offering to consider, the Jabra Elite 3 are also on sale right now courtesy of Amazon. These arrive with much of the same Google Fast Pair technology, just sans some of the higher-end features on the lead deal. The $60 sale price tag makes these much more affordable, and explains the lack of ANC even though it is $20 under the usual $80 going rate. Though you’ll still find several colorways, the same 35 hours of total battery life, and IP55 water-resistance. Our hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

Then be sure to go check out the new Anker Liberty 4 earbuds that we just took a hands-on look at. These new releases take on the likes of AirPods and even the Galaxy Buds above with active noise cancellation to complement its Spatial Audio support and even more novel inclusions like heart rate monitoring that you can read all about in our hands-on review.

More on the Jabra Elite 5 ANC Earbuds:

Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless earbuds offer 6-mic technology. External mics are always active on calls, internal mics automatically activate themselves in windy conditions. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) suppresses noise. HearThrough technology allows you to tune in to your surroundings. 6mm speakers and SBC, AAC and QualComm aptX codecs provide a goosebump-inducing sound experience which can be fine-tuned with the Jabra Sound+ App.

