LEGO’s Back to the Future DeLorean sees rare drop to $185, more Technic vehicle discounts

Zavvi is launching a new LEGO vehicle sale to start the new month today, discounting a selection of recently-released Creator Expert and Technic rides. Shipping is free across the board, and each of the discounted sets will require their own code to lock-in the savings. Our top pick this time around has a rare chance to save on the new LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine, which drops to $184.99 when code TIMEMACHINE is applied at checkout. That’s down from the usual $200 going rate in order to deliver one of the first price cuts period. Stacking up to 1,872 pieces, the LEGO DeLorean sports the iconic design you’d expect from Back to the Future with all of the little greebles covering the time machine’s exterior. Alongside being able to build one of three different versions of Doc Brown’s ride, there’s other fun features like fold down wheels, a light up flux capacitor, and plenty of other authentic inclusions. Head below for more.

Another highlight from the sale, the just-released LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 is down to $389.99 with code FERRARI at checkout. Down from the usual $450 price tag that this set launched with earlier in the summer, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings and is the second-best price to date.

Arriving as the latest addition to the Technic Ultimate Car Concept series, the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 packs the usual 1:8-scale design that we usually see and all of the details that fit into the 23-inch long model. Everything stacks up to 3,778 pieces, which goes towards the authentic recreation and its interior 8-speed engine replica, working steering, and functioning butterfly doors. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well.

Alongside the iconic ride turned time machine on sale above, Zavvi is also marking down a collection of other vehicle kits today. Including some additional Creator Expert models as well as Technic creations, these display-worthy builds are all marked down with item-specific codes.

LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine features:

Back to the Future fans, we’ve got the ultimate project for you: the LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine (10300) model car building kit for adults. Indulge your passion for one of the world’s most loved movie trilogies, building 1 of 3 versions of the time-traveling car based on the iconic DeLorean.

