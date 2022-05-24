Ferrari’s iconic Daytona SP3 supercar joins LEGO Technic lineup with 3,800-piece set

Today, the LEGO Group is welcoming yet another iconic vehicle into its collection of massive Technic creations. Rolling onto the scene next month, the new LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3 is the next installment in the popular Technic Ultimate Car Concept series and arrives with nearly 3,800 pieces and all of the expected attention to detail.

LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 revealed!

Marking the fourth addition to the lineup, which has now been deemed the Technic Ultimate Car Concept series, the LEGO Group is now giving the Ferrari Daytona SP3 the brick-built treatment. Much like we’ve seen in the past, there’s the same 1:8 scale that allows all of the authentic details to be packed in. But just because it’s in the same scale as previous releases doesn’t mean that the LEGO Group hasn’t been able to make its most intricate supercar recreation yet.

Stacking up to 3,778 pieces, the new LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3 joins the Technic lineup with a flashy red coat of paint on the outside to contrast the blue exterior. For comparison, the previous Bugatti and Lamborghini both clocked in at 3,599 and 3,696 pieces, respectively. Every inch of the model, which for the record stands over 23 inches long and 9.5 inches wide, is packed with details from intricately-assembled taillights to studs complete with the signature Ferrari logo.

Even with this being a display model, the LEGO Group couldn’t help but pack some play features into its new Ferrari Daytona SP3. The latest Technic supercar follows the lead of past releases by including a detailed replica of the 8-speed engine, but also working steering and the like. My favorite aspect has to be the working pair of butterfly doors that really complete the signature look of the ride.

Rolling into your collection on June 1

Joining the rest of the Technic Ultimate Car Concept series next month, the new LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3 will be officially launching on June 1. Entering at the $399.99 price point, this will be the most expensive supercar from the LEGO Group yet. That’s of course backed by the larger part count and added details.

9to5Toys’ Take

LEGO Technic fans have been eating well lately. If the 1,400-piece Technic McLaren F1 race car from earlier in the year wasn’t already exciting enough, today’s reveal checks just above every box you can hope for from a LEGO set. The overall design captures its real-world counterpart almost too perfectly and all of the other details are certainly going to be appreciated by supercar fans and LEGO builders alike.

Though speaking of brick-but cars, it shouldn’t be all too much longer before we get an official look at the upcoming Creator Expert 1969 Camaro expected to launch later this summer.

In the meantime, be sure feast your eyes on all of the glory shots.

Stay up to date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!