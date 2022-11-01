Logitech’s G915 TKL Wireless Gaming RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard returns to $160

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Gaming RGB Keyboard for $159.99 shipped. Normally going for $200 through 2022, this 20% discount, or $40 price drop, matches the fall Prime Day offering we tracked while also being the second-lowest price. This tenkeyless keyboard utilizes the brand’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology to achieve pro-grade performance alongside Bluetooth support for more general use cases. The low-profile design here means it doesn’t stand out much from your desk for an understated look with per-key RGB backlighting to truly make it your own. Achieve up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge as well. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse. I upgraded to this keyboard earlier this year and haven’t experienced any issues with it.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals like this keyboard. Looking to jump into PC gaming without breaking the bank? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ROG Strix G10 i5/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop at the new low price of $740. Designed to play your favorite games with ease, this desktop packs an 11th Generation i5 processor and the RTX 3060 graphics card, which allows it to leverage DLSS and DLAA technologies for increased performance all around.

Logitech G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard features:

Lightspeed wireless delivers pro-grade performance with flexibility and freedom from cords. Creates a clean aesthetic for battle stations. Delivers 40 hours on a single full charge.

Lightsync technology provides RGB lighting that synchronizes lighting with any content. Personalize each key or create custom animations from about 16.8M colors with Logitech G HUB software.

Low Profile mechanical switches offers the speed, accuracy and performance of a mechanical switch at half the height The GL Clicky switch features a distinctive sound and tactile feedback. Comes in 3 options: GL Tactile, GL Linear or GL Clicky.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!