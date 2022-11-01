ASUS’ ROG Strix G10 with RTX 3060 is the best way to game on a budget at $740 ($510 off)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix G10 i5/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $739.99 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $1,250 lately, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to play your favorite games with ease, this desktop packs an 11th Generation i5 processor and the RTX 3060 graphics card, which allows it to leverage DLSS and DLAA technologies for increased performance all around. The 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD offers plenty of speedy storage and you can even add an extra SSD later on if needed. On top of all that, there’s Wi-Fi 5 support, Gigabit Ethernet, quite a few USB-A ports, and more in tow here. Curious how the RTX 3060 games? Take a look at our hands-on review to learn more. Keep reading for additional information.

Put your savings to work by picking up this 22-inch 1080p 144Hz monitor for just $110 at Amazon. It offers a high refresh rate and your new system will easily be able to push most games at 1080p 144FPS, with most titles being able to be played at high or ultra settings even.

For working on-the-go, consider picking up Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book2 laptop that’s on sale for $1,822 right now. Shipping with an i7 vPro CPU, Iris XE graphics, and Windows 11 Pro, this laptop is perfect for professional setups and is discounted by $628 from its normal going rate. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to upgrade your setup.

ASUS ROG Strix G10 Desktop features:

The ROG Strix G10CE is a Windows 11 gaming desktop that delivers phenomenal gaming experiences powered by the latest Intel Core i5 Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics. It’s high-performance M.2 storage offers quicker load times for your growing games library. Customize your experience in Armoury Crate, which offers Aura Sync personalization and performance optimization in a single streamlined utility.

