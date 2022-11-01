ASUS’ TUF 27-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC falls to $280, more

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS TUF 27-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor for $279.99 shipped. Normally going for $360, this 22% discount, or a solid $80 price drop, marks a new second-lowest price we’ve seen while coming within $1 of the all-time low price. Coming with AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, you will be able to game at the 170hz refresh rate without screen tearing. The color performance and contrast here also let this monitor meet the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to boot. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2 input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables. Keep reading below for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals after checking out these monitor deals. Looking to jump into PC gaming? We’re also tracking a deal on the ASUS ROG Strix G10 i5/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $740, the new all-time low price. Designed to play your favorite games with ease, this desktop packs an 11th Generation i5 processor and the RTX 3060 graphics card, which allows it to leverage DLSS and DLAA technologies for increased performance all around.

ASUS TUF 27-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor features:

27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS gaming monitor with ultrafast 170Hz overclock refresh rate (supports 144Hz) and 1ms (MPRT) response time, designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility Technology ensures smooth gameplay by eliminating screen tearing and stuttering

ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) technology enables ELMB together with G-SYNC Compatibility, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates

