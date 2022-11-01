NERF’s latest Pro Gelfire Full Auto Gel Blaster Starter Kit falls 48% to new all-time low of $41

Amazon is now offering the NERF Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Gel Blaster Starter Kit for $41.24 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $80, this 48% discount marks a new all-time low price while being among the first since launching a few months ago. Shipping with the blaster itself, protective eyewear, and 10,000 gel rounds, you will have everything you need to get your Gelfire adventures started. The biggest benefit of a gel blaster is that you don’t have to go and pick up the rounds after a NERF battle since they break up on contact as that post-battle collection period is one of the most time-consuming parts associated with dart blasters. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

One downside to a gel-based blaster is you run out of rounds eventually. Why not use some of your savings here to grab this 15,000-round refill for $6 after clipping the on-page coupon? All you have to do is place these pellets in water and they’ll expand in size to be shot out of the blaster! Each bag in this refill includes 5,000 rounds which should be enough for any NERF battle session.

Listen to tunes while you’re out playing with your new NERF blaster. We’re currently tracking the recently-released Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless Earbuds for $120, the second-best discount to date since launching back in September. These offerings pack hybird active noise cancellation out of the box that comes backed by six built-in microphones for tuning out distracting ambient audio. The actual listening experience comes powered by 6mm drivers, with support for aptX audio.

NERF Pro Gelfire Mystic Full Auto Gel Blaster Starter Kit features:

BURST INTO BATTLE WITH NERF PRO GELFIRE BLASTERS: The blasters fire hydrated rounds that burst on impact and deliver high-performance blasting to ignite your competitive advantage. Ages 14 and up

FIRES UP TO 10 ROUNDS PER SECOND: Select full auto or semi auto mode and fires up to 10 rounds per second for extreme rate of fire and maximum battle overload in outdoor games

NERF PRO GELFIRE FULLY AUTOMATIC MYTHIC BLASTER: Has full auto and semi auto modes, high-capacity 800-round quick-swap hopper, and removable rechargeable battery with easy slide-in, slide-out feature

