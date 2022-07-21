NERF’s first gel blaster can shoot 10 rounds every second, pre-orders open now

NERF has been a staple of childhood for decades, and now Hasbro is looking to bring a new twist to its classic blue and orange tip dart blasters lineup. Hasbro is announcing its latest innovation ahead of San Diego Comic-Con International which is set to launch this November. The all-new NERF Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Blaster will be the first gel blaster for the brand. Head below to learn more about this new blaster.

The NERF Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Blaster, with patented innovations exclusive to NERF, will have both semi-automatic and fully automatic firing modes to launch up to 10 rounds per second with the 800-round hopper feeding into the launching system. The biggest benefit of a gel blaster is that you don’t have to go and pick up the rounds after a NERF battle since they break up on contact as that post-battle collection period is one of the most time-consuming parts associated with dart blasters. In total, you will receive 10,000 dehydrated rounds with the blaster that simply require water to expand in size and become the gel round you can fire out of the Gelfire Mythic. The blaster features an extendable stock, removable barrel, and a rechargeable/removable 7.4V battery with a USB-C to USB-A charging cable. The firing velocity of the gel rounds is not currently listed but is high enough that protective eyewear is included in the box and is recommended for ages 14 and over.

NERF Pro Gelfire Mythic Availability

The all-new NERF Pro Gelfire Mythic blaster can be pre-ordered now from a variety of retailers, which we will link below. The MSRP of this blaster is set at $79.99 and is expected to become available online and in-stores come November 1. Head below to see where you can pre-order the Gelfire Mythic today.

Amazon – $79.99 Backed by Pre-Order Price Guarantee

Walmart – $79.99 Walmart not offering pre-orders

Target – $79.99

Hasbro Pulse – $79.99

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been a fan of NERF all my life, and it’s great to see Hasbro expanding the brand into a new market of blasters. I’ve never used one of the gel blasters you can get from other brands but the appeal of not having to pick it up after a battle is very tempting. I would like to know if the polymer pellet rounds are biodegradable as that is not stated anywhere since you’re supposed to leave whatever is fired behind.

