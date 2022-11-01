Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book2 laptop ships with an i7 vPro CPU at $1,822 low (Save $628)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book2 i7/16GB/1TB Laptop for $1,822.36 shipped. Down from $2,450, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to be a professional-grade laptop, the Galaxy Book2 packs the 12th Generation Intel vPro processor which offers enhanced security and tamper alerts for BIOS. On top of that, it ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed for additional features. To continue the professional functions, the Galaxy Book2 has Wi-Fi 6E for multi-gig wireless connectivity, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and authentication via an IR camera or Level3 fingerprint recognition. Continuing on, you’ll find ample I/O here as well, including microSD, USB-A, Ethernet, and Thunderbolt 4 to round things out. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings into picking up this 14-inch laptop sleeve for just $11 at Amazon. It’s designed to fit more compact laptops like today’s lead deal and makes traveling easier. Even if you already have a backpack, having your computer in a secondary sleeve means you can just grab it and go whenever needed.

Do you need a more powerful or gaming-focused laptop? Well, Alienware’s Ryzen 9 and RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop is on sale for $2,044 right now, which marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With a 1440p 240Hz display in tow, it delivers everything you need to play just about any game on-the-go.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 features:

Safely and securely create, collaborate and work from anywhere with Galaxy Book2 Business. This professional grade, Secured-core PC is built on the 12th Gen Intel vPro® platform, ensuring reliable multilevel security that helps guard against hardware and OS attacks. The Tamper Alert function detects and tracks malicious attempts to interfere with critical data, stopping attempted threats and helping to guard the operating system. BIOS Auto Recovery secures your valuable data. IT deployment featuring decentralized device management offers best-in-class support designed for today’s hybrid work environments.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!