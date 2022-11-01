Thermos King Stainless Steel Travel Tumblers drop to 2022 Amazon low at $18.50, plus more

Amazon has now launched a new Thermos sale to update your on-the-go travel mug or food jar. You can land the 16-ounce Thermos King Travel Tumbler from $18.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon all year and the best price we can find. It is still fetching full price directly from Thermos, for comparison. Today’s 26% price drop delivers the brand’s stainless steel 16-ounce tumbler at the lowest price we can find to upgrade your travel mug game with a high-quality solution. Its vacuum insulation keeps coffee and tea hot for 7 hours and iced drinks cold for 18 with a sweat-proof design that won’t drip all over your hands and cup holders. Head below for more Thermos deals.

You can browse through the rest of the latest Amazon Thermos sale right here for additional deals on travel mugs and food jars. You’ll find various size and style options in both the navy blue and silver colorways with deals starting from just over $18 Prime shipped.

A more affordable solution that delivers much of the same feature set would be something like this 16-ounce Contigo Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug. Now selling from just under $15 Prime shipped in black, you’re scoring the same steel, vacuum-insulated treatment here for less, just don’t expect to get that more classic Thermos look and feel.

If you’re looking to add some tech to your EDC instead along with a new travel mug, Anker’s new Amazon sale is now live with everything from MagSafe chargers to wall adapters and more from $14.

Thermos King Travel Tumbler features:

STAYS HOT OR COLD: THERMOS vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention of hot or cold beverages; Keeps your morning coffee or tea hot for up to 7 hours and iced drinks cold for up to 18 hours

EXTREMELY DURABLE: High quality 18/8 stainless steel construction is dependable any time of the year for long treks or road trips – to the wilderness or across town.

SWEAT-PROOF: Exterior stays cools to the touch with hot beverages and sweat-proof with cold; THERMOS brand mugs are dishwasher safe, top rack recommended

LEAK-PROOF LID: DrinkLock sealing lid is leak-proof when closed for peace of mind. Features a built-in tea hook that holds tea bags or most loose leaf infusers; Lid design is easy to disassemble and clean

