Twelve South’s new Curve Flex MacBook Stand sees rare discount to $75, plus more from $20

Twelve South today is kicking off the new month by launching its latest sale on a collection of its popular Apple accessories. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $50. Our top pick is the new Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand at $74.99. Marking only the second notable discount to date, this is down from the usual $80 going rate in order to mark the second-best price to date. It was only on sale once before during a sale back in September, as well. Twelve South just refreshed its popular MacBook stand last month with the new Curve Flex. This all-aluminum offering arrives with an adjustable design that lets you elevate your machine in plenty of different ways. I walked away quite impressed in my hands-on review, which you can read for a more in-depth look at the features. Then head below for some other highlights from the Twelve South sale.

Alongside the rare discount on one of Twelve South’s latest accessories, plenty of other gear for your Apple setup both at-home and on-the-go setups. Some of our top picks are highlighted down below.

Then for the latest from Twelve South, be sure to go check out its just-released iPhone 14 series leather covers which are now finally available. Delivering genuine leather builds to complement Apple’s latest devices, our launch coverage breaks down what to expect.

Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand features:

Meet Curve Flex, the MacBook stand as flexible and mobile as MacBook. Position Curve Flex as a desktop wedge or elevate it for the perfect desktop setup. Flex the stand up to 22 inches for eye-level video calls or to align your MacBook screen with your external display. When it’s time to switch locations, fold Flex and slip it into the included neoprene travel sleeve.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!