Twelve South’s signature leather iPhone 14 MagSafe folios go up for pre-order on launch day

Over the past week, all of our favorite brands have launched new accessories and covers for the iPhone 14 smartphones shipping out today. Well, almost all of them. Now to celebrate launch day, Twelve South is finally getting in on the action by refreshing its stable of cases with a new lineup of leather iPhone 14 folio cases.

Twelve South iPhone 14 BookBook case debuts

While the folks over at Nomad may be the royalty of leather iPhone 14 cases at this point, Twelve South isn’t too far behind, and even delivers some more unique form factors to help stand out. Today, two new versions of the brand’s iconic styles are being refreshed for Apple’s latest and now available for pre-order.

First up is the most quintessentially Twelve South case from the company, with its famed BookBook cover getting the iPhone 14 treatment. This leather case stands apart from other folio-style models on the market, thanks to looking like a vintage book. The design is something that we’ve walked away impressed by for the last two years in a row with both the iPhone 12 and 13 series reviews, and now all of that genuine leather and wallet prowess is being carried over to the iPhone 14 lineup.

Available in four different sizes for the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, each of the covers feature a removable MagSafe iPhone shell which pairs with the leather wallet folio on the outside. In the front panel are slots for three different bank cards and then your ID with a transparent cutout, with a magnetic tab on the side to keep things closed in your pocket or bag.

Pricing is set right at what we’ve seen in the past, with a $69.99 going rate regardless of which iPhone 14 size you want to bring home for the new Twelve South Leather BookBook Case. From there, you’ll also have a choice between two different types of leather styles. Pre-orders are now live and slated to begin shipping later this fall in October.

Taking on a more slim build, another one of the signature Twelve South covers is getting refreshed for iPhone 14. This slim cover adheres right to the back of your iPhone 14, while ditching the vintage book design cues found above. It’ll allow your handset to work with all of the usual MagSafe accessories, and has room for two cards in the front folio pocket. There are styles for all four of Apple’s new smartphones and the same choice of one of two different leather colorways. The builds are comprised of soft Napa leather in either case, which I have personally written home about in the past.

Regardless of which version you bring home, the Twelve South SurfacePad for iPhone 14 will run you $49.99. Shipping is slated for later this fall, too.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!