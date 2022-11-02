Apple launches $10 or less iTunes movie sale alongside bundle discounts and $1 HD rental

Courtesy of iTunes, Apple is starting off the week by launching its latest movie sale. This time around, you’ll find a collection of titles marked down to $10 or less. Putting travel flicks in the spotlight, there are plenty of classics and fan favorite movies that throw protagonists into wacky and exciting travel scenarios on top of more action-packed releases and everything in-between. These are all down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags and marking the best offers of the year. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple starts the week with $10 or less travel movie sale

Alongside all of the standalone flicks on sale above, Apple is also carrying the savings over to a catalog of movie bundles. Discounting plenty of iconic series, all of the following packages are on sale for some of the best prices of the year. These are perfect options for expanding your library with all of the titles in a franchise, including everything from classics to more recent favorites.

And to close out this week’s movie sale, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Gone in the Night. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released thriller starring Winona Ryder, Dermot Mulroney, and John Gallagher, Jr..

