Bartesian delivers artisan cocktails to your holiday parties at $105 off, now $265 shipped

Macy’s is now offering the Bartesian Premium Cocktail Maker for $264.99 shipped with code SALE. Regularly $370, this is $105 off the going rate, $24 under our previous Gold Box mention, and the best price we can find. This rarely discounted machine is now well under the readily available $280 Black Friday price last year as well. You’re essentially looking at the Keurig machine of cocktails with a far more premium look to it than some of the competition out there. Designed to make creating professional cocktails a breeze, you simply load it up with your favorite whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila, pop in the coffee-pod style cocktail capsule, push go, and wait for your cocktail to appear in your glass of choice. Get even more details in our launch coverage right here and down below.

If the automated cocktail maker above is overkill for your needs, consider upgrading your home bar with a more traditional mixer set. This Royal Reserve Mixology Shaker Set is now selling for under $40 shipped on Amazon with a 100% natural bamboo stand, measuring jigger, muddler, strainer, stirrer, mixer, and more.

Then swing by our home goods guide for the rest of today’s kitchen offers including air fryer ovens, dual basket models, meat thermometers, and more. Just be sure to check out this offer on Ninja’s 1,100W Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender while it’s down at a new Amazon all-time low for a limited time. It comes with a 24-ounce single-serve cup and spout lid as well as enough juice to power through meal preparations this holiday season at $40 off the going rate.

Bartesian Cocktail Maker features:

Bartesian is an intelligent drink system that lets you bring the bar home with the push of a button. Each Bartesian capsule is filled with the exact fresh ingredients needed to make a high-quality cocktail, which are then automatically mixed with your choice of spirit. You no longer require all the individual ingredients, knowledge, time and mess to craft your own premium, mixologist-approved drinks.

