Bring Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 to the nightstand starting at $35 (Save 50%)

Best Buy is now offering an early Black Friday discount on the the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock, which now drops down to its lowest price ever. Currently sitting at $44.99 shipped, you’re looking at 50% in savings from the usual $90 going rate. For comparison, our previous mentions have been tracking a $60 sale price, with today’s offer taking an extra $15 off to deliver on that best price yet status. This is the advertised Black Friday pricing, as well. Lenovo’s latest second-generation Smart Clock just hit the scene in the latter half of last year and arrives powered by Google Assistant. Alongside living up to its name by doubling as an alarm clock, there’s the usual feature set you’d expect from Assistant like smart home device control and more. Plus, you’ll find the bundled charging dock that delivers a 10W Qi pad and 2.4A USB-A port for a streamlined nightstand setup. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details, and then head below for more.

Entering at a more affordable price point with the same savings as noted above, the standard Lenovo Smart Clock 2 ditches the integrated charging dock found on the lead deal. Forgoing that inclusion also lets you pocket $10 in savings from the usual going rate, with today’s offer delivering a $34.99 sale price. This delivers much of the same Assistant-enabled nightstand upgrades, sans the integrated charging features. But if your bedside table is already laid out with ways to power your devices, the added $10 in savings will surely be worth taking advantage of. It’s down from the usual $70 price tag and like the lead deal, also matching the expected Black Friday price tag.

For some other gear to expand your Google Assistant setup, head on over to our smart home guide to see all of the week’s best discounts. Amongst everything else, you’ll find some first-party discounts on gear directly from Google. Its latest lineup of Nest Cams are now marked down to the best prices ever for one of the first times and including form-factors like standalone cameras to video doorbells, of which pricing now starts from $70.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Charging Dock features:

The best bedroom Smart Clock just got even better. The Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 with Wireless Charging Dock keeps your nightstand clutter free. Charge up to two additional devices at once: your phone and another accessory, like a smart watch. The 4“ color touchscreen showcases the time, weather and your family photos with a choice of customizable clock faces or check in on your smart cameras feeds before bed.

