Save over $100 on Ninja’s 10-qt. 6-in-1 dual basket air fryer at $95 (Refurb, Orig. $230)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer for $94.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This model carries a $230 regular price in new condition and is currently selling for $200 at Amazon. While we are tracking one of the brand’s latest models at $100, that one delivers a 6-quart capacity with the 10-quart variant selling for $200 as well. If you’re looking for a large capacity air fryer to support upcoming holiday meals and more, today’s refurbished option is worth a look. You’re landing a pair of 5-quart air fryer baskets that allow to “cook two foods, two ways, at the same time” and have everything finish at the same time – perfect for larger get togethers and family meals. This model also sports air broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate functions and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. Head below for more details.

We can’t find a single dual basket air fryer from a trusted brand for less than the price of today’s refurbished option on Amazon. While it is in new condition, even the smaller Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer is selling for $100 right now.

If you can make do with a larger countertop top toaster oven that also delivers built-in air frying, you will want to check out the one-day deal now live on Chefman’s Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL at $80 though.

Ninja Foodi 10-QuartDualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer features:

The XL version of the original Air Fryer with 2 independent baskets, the XL air fryer lets you cook 2 foods, 2 ways, at the same time, eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer. Now in larger 5-quart baskets. DualZone Technology allows you to choose between the Smart Finish feature, which unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, and the Match Cook feature, which easily copies settings across zones for full 10-qt. capacity meals…optimally distributes power across each basket to cook a 6-lb. whole chicken and side as quickly as possible when Match Cook or Smart Finish is not selected.

