Amazon kitchen Gold Box from $8: MEATER smart thermometers, milk frothers, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off a range of kitchen gadgets and meat thermometers. One notable offer has the MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer on sale from $79.96 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Regularly $100, this is the lowest price we have tracked in months and the best we can find. You’ll also find the 4-probe premium kit marked down to $279.96 from the regularly up to $350 price tag. MEATER delivers a higher-end thermometer experience connected to your smart devices for a truly wireless experience with Alexa support and a 165-foot Bluetooth range (Apple Watch notifications included). Alongside the nice wood housing, it is compatible with the oven, grill, smoker, and other cooking units, and is powered by a AAA battery for a tether-free experience with an optional guided system that “walks you through every step of the cooking process to guarantee perfect and consistent results.” Head below for more deals and details.

Today’s Amazon Gold Box kitchen and cooking deals also includes a range of other accessories starting from $8 Prime shipped. You’ll find everything from the particularly popular PowerLix milk frothers from $9, waffle makers, veggie choppers, and more. Everything is neatly organized on this landing page for you.

You’ll also want to scope the one day deal now live on Chefman’s regularly up to $170 Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL down at $80 shipped. Then head over to our home goods guide for more including Ninja’s latest Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill and its 1,100W Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender that is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low with up to 35% in savings to be had.

MEATER Plus features:

165ft Long Range Model: 100% WIRE-FREE that’s perfect for outdoor cooking. The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer. Monitor your cook using the FREE app available for iOS (10.3 and later) / Android (5.0 and later) smart phones and tablets. Smart phone not included in the package.

2 Sensors, 1 Probe: Dual temperature sensors can monitor internal meat temperature up to 212°F and ambient / external temperature up to 527°F simultaneously. Dishwasher safe.

Guided Cook System: Walks you through every step of the cooking process to guarantee perfect and consistent results. You can also set up custom alerts / notifications based on temperature and/or time. Advanced Estimator Algorithm: Can estimate how long to cook and rest your food to help plan your meal and manage your time.

Connectivity Suite: Monitor your cook from a phone or tablet over Bluetooth. Extend your range Using MEATER Link WiFi and MEATER Cloud to use Alexa and monitor your cook from a computer.

