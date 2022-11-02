Traeger’s Pro Series 22 electric wood pellet grill upgrades outdoor cooking at $500 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill for $499.95 shipped. Down $100 from its normal going rate of $600, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked only a handful of times before. This pellet grill delivers the ability to cook up to four chickens, five racks of ribs, or 24 burgers at one time thanks to its 572-square inch cooking capacity. You won’t need to worry about propane tanks or swapping out charcoal since it uses pellets. You’ll be able to dial in the temperature within 15-degrees up to 450-degrees F. Plus, with the use of pellets, this grill can smoke, braise, bake, roast, or grill and sear. Keep reading for more.

Add a sweet and smoky flavor to your meals when picking up a bag of Traeger’s official pellets. There are several wood choices to pick from, but apple is one that you really can’t go wrong with. At $20 per bag, you’ll be able to cook several times over before it’s time to pick up a new one as well.

Speaking of grilling out, my favorite thermometer is on sale for today only. MEATER is super useful, especially when smoking meat on the pellet grill. It’s on sale for $80 from its normal $100 going rate right now, making today a great time to pick it up. You’ll find that the internal thermometer is perfect for telling the temperature of your meat, and the external sensor monitors what the chamber is sitting at so you can be sure things are cooking properly without opening the lid thanks to the built-in Bluetooth connection to your smartphone.

Traeger Pro Series Wood Pellet Grill features:

Enhance your outdoor cooking experience & take your cooking talents to big leagues with the Traeger Pro 22 from perfect pork ribs, to a better brisket, the Pro 22’s digital Pro Controller with advanced grilling logic will take your grilling game to new heights. Easily Check your food’s temperature without opening the lid with the built-in, dual meat probes. Durability is not even a question with its Sawhorse chassis, powerful steel construction & built-to-last powder coat finish. Quickly switch out your hardwood pellets by simply opening up the hopper Cleanout. Easy to clean porcelain grill grates gives your food better flavor, without old grease marks. Find out why going Pro with the best-selling wood-pellet grill has never tasted better.

