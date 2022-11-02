Universal Audio Volt interfaces hit rare all-time lows from $119: Bundles, $400 in plug-ins, more

Justin Kahn
UA Volt 176 USB Audio Interface

We are now tracking some rare price drops and new all-time lows on Universal Audio interfaces for home studios and content creators from $119 shipped. Universal Audio has been a major player in professional recording for many years, popularized DSP-based FX plug-ins, and makes some of the best interfaces on the planet, if you ask me. Its Apollo series boxes have been my personal go-to for many years and the newer Volt lineup on sale today delivers much of the same functionality and recording quality at a much more affordable price tag. Head below for a closer look at the deals. 

All of the Universal Audio interface deals listed below are the first notable price drops on Amazon and, subsequently, new all-time lows. 

  • UA Volt 176 USB Audio Interface $119 (Reg. $249)
    • Plus $400 in UAD plug-ins
  • UA Volt 276 USB Audio Interface $269 (Reg. $299)
    • Plus $400 in UAD plug-ins
  • UA Volt 2 Studio Pack $249 (Reg. $299)
    • With USB Interface, Mic and Headphones
    • Plus $400 in UAD plug-ins
  • UA Volt 276 Studio Pack $369 (Reg. $399)
    • With USB Interface, Mic and Headphones
    • Plus $400 in UAD plug-ins
  • And even more

While you’re at it, be sure to dive into our hands-on reviews of the new Apogee BOOM, the brand’s most affordable 2×2 Mac/iPad audio interface, as well as the Focusrite Vocaster podcast interfaces

UA Volt 176 features:

  • Easily create music productions, livestreams, and podcasts on Mac, PC, iPad, and iPhone
  • Record vocals and instruments with rich, full sound using Vintage Mic Preamp mode
  • Produce with industry-leading software including Ableton, Melodyne, UJAM’s Virtual Drummer, Marshall, Ampeg, and more
  • Harness USB bus power for on-the-go recording with class-leading 24-bit/192 kHz audio conversion
  • Studio-quality headphone amp, MIDI connections, 48V phantom power, and Direct Monitoring for latency-free recording
  • 30-day Free Trial Subscription to UAD Spark, an ever expanding library of world-class plug-ins and instruments that run on Mac, no hardware required

