Universal Audio Volt interfaces hit rare all-time lows from $119: Bundles, $400 in plug-ins, more

We are now tracking some rare price drops and new all-time lows on Universal Audio interfaces for home studios and content creators from $119 shipped. Universal Audio has been a major player in professional recording for many years, popularized DSP-based FX plug-ins, and makes some of the best interfaces on the planet, if you ask me. Its Apollo series boxes have been my personal go-to for many years and the newer Volt lineup on sale today delivers much of the same functionality and recording quality at a much more affordable price tag. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

All of the Universal Audio interface deals listed below are the first notable price drops on Amazon and, subsequently, new all-time lows.

UA Volt 176 features:

Easily create music productions, livestreams, and podcasts on Mac, PC, iPad, and iPhone

Record vocals and instruments with rich, full sound using Vintage Mic Preamp mode

Produce with industry-leading software including Ableton, Melodyne, UJAM’s Virtual Drummer, Marshall, Ampeg, and more

Harness USB bus power for on-the-go recording with class-leading 24-bit/192 kHz audio conversion

Studio-quality headphone amp, MIDI connections, 48V phantom power, and Direct Monitoring for latency-free recording

30-day Free Trial Subscription to UAD Spark, an ever expanding library of world-class plug-ins and instruments that run on Mac, no hardware required

