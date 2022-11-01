LG’s popular A1 48-inch OLED Smart TV now more affordable than ever at $570 (Save $330)

Amazon is now offering the LG A1 48-inch 4K OLED Smart TV for $569.99 shipped. Normally fetching around $900, today’s offer just dropped from a $700 sale price in order to deliver an extra $130 in savings. Dropping to a new all-time low, that’s good for a total of $330 off in order to mark this popular home theater upgrade even more affordable. While this may be last year’s TV tech from LG, it still delivers one of the most compelling OLED experiences on the market, especially at today’s price. The A1 series arrives with the a7 GEN 4 processor at the center of the package to handle 4K upscaling and all of the built-in streaming features. Alongside Dolby Vision and HDR, the OLED screen packs darker blacks and brighter colors for a more immersive movie night experience. And if all the built-in smart features aren’t providing enough content for you, there’s also three HDMI ports to round out the package.

As far as OLED experiences go, the LG A1 model above is easily the most affordable out there for those who don’t mind going with a slightly older model. But if that’s the case, it’s hard not to recommend the featured discount over anything newer that’s normally in this price tag. For comparison, the newer evo C2 which delivers some of LG’s latest OLED tech sells for $1,047 right now and doesn’t get anywhere close to being as affordable as the model above, despite having a similar feature set.

If you’re after the latest tech from LG, last month saw a notable discount go live on this massive 86-inch home theater upgrade courtesy of Amazon. Dropping to its best price yet via the retailer, you can score a 2022 TV complete with 120Hz 4K panel and all of the usual smart streaming functionality at $1,200.

LG 2021 A1 OLED TV features:

Change your expectations of TV. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—backed by AI and an advanced processor. Only on OLED. Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you’ll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other.

