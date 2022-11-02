Zhiyun’s CRANE-M3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Pro Kit falls to new low of $389, more from $79

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Adorama is now offering the Zhiyun CRANE-M3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer Pro Kit for $389 shipped. Normally going for $649, this 40% discount, or solid $260 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this kit. This portable and compact camera gimbal features a 1.22-inch touchscreen that allows for “intuitive operation” and will display the current status of the gimbal. This is alongside the new sleek design that makes reaching every button, wheel, and joystick comfortable. There is even an integrated 800-lumen LED light to provide a little extra illumination on your subject in dark scenes alongside an included microphone and carrying bag. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and head below for the other gimbal deals.

Adorama is also offering the Zhiyun Smooth Q4 3-Axis Handheld Smartphone Stabilizer for $79, today only. This compact gimbal will hold your phone to provide stabilized video while you’re out and about with the 215mm extendable rod allowing you to get a different angle. You can also attach the magnetic fill light which is included here to provide 5500K color temperature lighting for your videos. Over at B&H, as part of its DealZone, you can grab the Zhiyun Weebill-2 Pro Kit for $449, a $320 savings. One standout difference between the old and the new is the inclusion of the 2.80-inch full-color touch screen for adjusting settings, changing gimbal modes, and even monitoring real-time video with the bundled transmitter.

Looking for some new storage for your cameras? We’re currently tracking the PNY 128GB Premier-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card down at $10, a new Amazon all-time low. The Class 10, U3, and V30 speed class performance clocks in at up to 100MB/s alongside compatibility with “Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers, and more.”

Zhiyun CRANE-M3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer features:

Portable yet professional with great compatibility – That’s what describes CRANE-M3 the best. Compact body design and optimized axis arm structure deliver a better gripping and user experience. With the brand new dual-color-temperature lighting and professional audio solution, CRANE-M3 presents an outstanding filming experience in an all-in-one design.

