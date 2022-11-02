New Amazon low hits PNY’s 128GB Premier-X microSD card at $10, plus more from $15

Amazon is now offering the PNY 128GB Premier-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14 or more as of late, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find. It might not be the fastest or newest model out there, but for folks just looking for a casual storage upgrade, it certainly gets the job done at an affordable price. The Class 10, U3, and V30 speed class performance clocks in at up to 100MB/s alongside compatibility with “Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers, and more.” It ships with an included SD adapter and a magnet-, water-, shock-, and temperature-proof design. Head below for more from $15.
The portable storage deals certainly don’t stop there though. Joining today’s price drops on SanDisk’s 2,800MB/s 2TB Thunderbolt 3 PRO SSD and Samsung’s 2022 model 128GB USB-C flash drive, we are also still tracking range of portable solid-state drives starting from $70 shipped from Seagate, WD, and more. All of which are detailed for you right here.
PNY 128GB Premier-X microSD features:
- Class 10, U3, V30 speed class performance with read speeds up to 100MB/s for fast and smooth burst mode HD Photography and 4K Ultra HD Videography
- A1 App Performance enables apps to run directly from the microSD card, delivering faster app launch and performance. A1 provides minimally 1500 IOPS (Read) and 500 IOPS (Write)
- Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from microSD enabled host devices such as Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers and more
- Included SD adapter for compatibility with SD enabled host devices including DSLR cameras, video cameras, desktops, and laptops
