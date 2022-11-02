New Amazon low hits PNY’s 128GB Premier-X microSD card at $10, plus more from $15

Amazon is now offering the PNY 128GB Premier-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14 or more as of late, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find. It might not be the fastest or newest model out there, but for folks just looking for a casual storage upgrade, it certainly gets the job done at an affordable price. The Class 10, U3, and V30 speed class performance clocks in at up to 100MB/s alongside compatibility with “Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers, and more.” It ships with an included SD adapter and a magnet-, water-, shock-, and temperature-proof design. Head below for more from $15.

More microSD deals:

The portable storage deals certainly don’t stop there though. Joining today’s price drops on SanDisk’s 2,800MB/s 2TB Thunderbolt 3 PRO SSD and Samsung’s 2022 model 128GB USB-C flash drive, we are also still tracking range of portable solid-state drives starting from $70 shipped from Seagate, WD, and more. All of which are detailed for you right here.

PNY 128GB Premier-X microSD features:

Class 10, U3, V30 speed class performance with read speeds up to 100MB/s for fast and smooth burst mode HD Photography and 4K Ultra HD Videography

A1 App Performance enables apps to run directly from the microSD card, delivering faster app launch and performance. A1 provides minimally 1500 IOPS (Read) and 500 IOPS (Write)

Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from microSD enabled host devices such as Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers and more

Included SD adapter for compatibility with SD enabled host devices including DSLR cameras, video cameras, desktops, and laptops

