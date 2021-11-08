ZHIYUN’s latest CRANE M3 gimbal features a built-in 800-lumen LED light, more

Today, ZHIYUN announced its latest CRANE M3 gimbal that’s “ultra-versatile” and offers five different industry firsts. The CRANE M3 uses an all-new modern white chassis and is compatible with over 90% of mirrorless cameras on the market. The mounting system is easy to use, with a one-size-fits-all plate so you don’t have to worry about rebalancing the system after changing cameras. Plus, impromptu low-light shooting won’t be a problem any more thanks to the built-in dimmable variable color temperature light. It can output around 800-lumens and runs off the internal battery, something no other gimbal on the market can muster. What else can the ZHIYUN CRANE M3 do? Let’s take a closer look.

With a built-in LED light and simple balancing system, the ZHIYUN CRANE M3 is the perfect vlog gimbal

Let’s start out with the most important part of the CRANE M3: the built-in LED light. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been in a situation where I needed just a little more light and had to either up the ISO of my camera or break out a large LED panel to fill the gap. Well, ZHIYUN wanted to make sure that creators had every tool required to make great content at their fingertips.

You’ll find that the CRANE M3 features a built-in 6W LED light that can output up to 800 lumens. There’s a variable color temperature selection ranging from 2600K to 5400K and it even has a CRI of 90+. Since the light is built-in, you won’t have to worry about rigging or mounting anything, and no additional battery is required for it to function. You’ll also find that the TransMount Expansion Base allows professional microphones to be directly connected to the system for a cleaner overall look and feel when recording on-the-go.

Speaking of the TransMount system, ZHIYUN is also using this for the quick-release mechanism, which allows for easier balancing, assembly, and disassembly. You’ll find that even rebalancing is a thing of the past. The gimbal easily lets you change cameras or the battery without having to work on any reconfiguring everything mid-shoot.

The ZHIYUN CRANE M3 is also compatible with over 90% of mirrorless cameras, according to the company. That means you’ll likely be able to use it with your existing setup if you have a smaller camera. The CRANE M3 is also quite compact, coming in at the size of a 550ml water bottle, so it won’t take up a ton of room in your kit.

ZHIYUIN’s CRANE M3 mirrorless gimbal is ready to purchase today

You can go ahead and purchase the ZHIYUN CRANE M3 Mirrorless DSLR Gimbal with built-in LED light for $369 on Amazon, though stock is already running low. We expect inventory to replenish soon, but if you want to upgrade your on-the-go recording experience, we recommend you act fast.

