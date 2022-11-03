Rare price drop hits AKAI’s popular MPK Mini MK3 MIDI controller for Mac/PC at $99, more

Amazon is now offering the AKAI Professional MPK Mini MK3 USB MIDI Keyboard Controller for $99 shipped in all colorways. Regularly $119, this deal is also live at B&H and a range of other retailers right now. While it might not seem like the deepest deal, this rarely discounted AKAI controller is now matching the Amazon all-time low and we seldom see all colorways marked down at the same time – the grey model, for example, is now seeing its very first price drop on Amazon. AKAI’s controllers are some of the best out there and this 25-key option is no exception. It also features eight backlit velocity-sensitive MPC-style MIDI beat pads with note repeat as well as a collection of over 1,500 sounds as part of the “Complete Music Production Starter Kit” (2GB of content in total). Head below for more details.

The $99 offer is relatively on par with most 25-key options from the big brands, although there are some slightly more affordable options out there. The $90 M-Audio Oxygen 25 and Arturia MINILAB MKII at $79 come to mind, but if you don’t mind going with an older model, the AKAI Professional LPK25 is down at $45 right now. The regularly $59 option has been around for a while, but it is still more than capable of getting your beats, melodies, and chords patterns into modern machines and DAWs at an affordable price.

After AKAI unveiled the new MPK Mini Play MK3 and the first MPC Key 61 all-in-one production rig earlier this year, it updated ‘the world’s most popular controller keyboard’ with new MPK Mini Plus. Just last month the brand unveiled its latest keyboard controller with enhancements across the board alongside a built-in sequencer, its staple X/Y joystick controller, and more. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage.

Just make sure to also scope out the rare deals we are tracking on the Universal Audio Volt interfaces while you’re at it.

AKAI Professional MPK Mini MK3 features:

Music Production and Beat Maker Essential – USB powered MIDI controller with 25 mini MIDI keyboard velocity-sensitive keys for studio production, virtual synthesizer control and beat production

Total Control of Your Production – Innovative 4-way thumbstick for dynamic pitch and modulation control, plus a built-in arpeggiator with adjustable resolution, range and modes

The MPC Experience – 8 backlit velocity-sensitive MPC-Style MIDI beat pads with Note Repeat and Full Level for programming drums, triggering samples and controlling virtual synthesizer/DAW controls

Complete Command of your Virtual Instruments and FX – 8 360-degree knobs assign to all your music studio plugins for mixing, tweaking synth controls and more

