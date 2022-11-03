Beats Fit Pro fall to new all-time low of $145 with Apple’s H1 chip, ANC, more (Reg. $200)

Through the end of the day, Woot is now offering the latest Beats Studio Buds ANC Earbuds for $144.95 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $55 off. This is now an extra $15 off the previous best price set over Amazon’s fall Prime Day event. Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and have rarely been on sale since. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

Amazon is also carrying similar savings from the lead deal over to the recent Beats Studio Buds. Normally selling for $150, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year at $99.99 across nearly every colorway while delivering the best price in 2 months. The recent Studio Buds launched last summer with a true wireless design ideal for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Then be sure to go check out the new Anker Liberty 4 earbuds that we just took a hands-on look at. These new releases take on the likes of AirPods and even the Galaxy Buds above with active noise cancellation to complement its Spatial Audio support and even more novel inclusions like heart rate monitoring that you can read all about in our hands-on review.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

