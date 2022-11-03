FLIR’s ONE Pro iPhone Thermal Camera drops 37% in return to all-time low of $270 (Save $157)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is now offering the FLIR ONE Pro Thermal Camera for iPhones down at $269.99 shipped. Normally going for $427, as it does from Amazon, this 37% discount, or solid $157 price drop, marks a return to the lowest price we’ve tracked. Connecting to your iOS device over a Lightning port, the FLIR ONE Pro captures a 19,200 pixel IR image, which is a “4X improvement” when compared to the FLIR ONE Pro LT. The Lightning connector in the camera can be adjusted up and down by 4mm to clear thicker device cases. FLIR uses its patented MSX technology to combine visual and infrared views to see details that would otherwise be lost. After you take a picture, you can still check temperatures in the app. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

If you want to save some cash, check out the Seek Compact Thermal Camera for iOS at $245. The 206×156 thermal sensor can read temperatures between -40 and 626 degrees Fahrenheit. The lens can be manually focused so you get the clearest image possible. There is also a variety of color palettes you can select from. Thermal camera systems like these are perfect for contractors, building inspectors, and anyone who needs to troubleshoot or check on the operation of devices where heat could be a sign of defects.

After checking out these thermal cameras, be sure to head over to our smartphone accessory deal roundup with offers starting from $14.50. The lead deal there is the Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 for one of the best prices we’ve tracked at Amazon, $17. This power strip is ideal for keeping devices charged in your shop. There’s three AC outlets to power standard 110V devices, dual USB-A ports which can deliver up to 12W of power, and even a 30W USB-C PD port.

FLIR ONE Pro Thermal Camera for iPhone features:

FLIR ONE PRO: Powerful Infrared camera mobile accessary with adjustable one fit connector lets you find hidden electrical problems, energy loss, water damage, and other heat related issues.

EXPANDED MEASUREMENT: Measure temperatures up to 400 C – compared to a maximum of 120 C for the FLIR ONE Pro LT – with up to three spot temperature meters and six temperature regions of interest.

ONEFIT CONNECTOR: Adjustable connector extends by up to 4 mm, so you can secure your FLIR ONE Pro to your mobile device while its still in the protective case.

